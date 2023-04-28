Trends :Samantha BirthdayHoroscopeHappy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Ponniyin Selvan 2: Chiyaan Vikram Brought His Fashion A-Game For Film's Promo Events

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Chiyaan Vikram Brought His Fashion A-Game For Film's Promo Events

Ponniyin Selva 2 star, Vikram is giving us some serious fashion goals with his quirky outfit picks for promotional events of the movie

Advertisement

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 13:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Ponniyin Selvan 2 star is summer ready in terms of his sartorial choices for the film's promo events. (Images: Instagram)
Ponniyin Selvan 2 star is summer ready in terms of his sartorial choices for the film's promo events. (Images: Instagram)

Ponniyin Selvan 2 actor, Chiyaan Vikram has always been a trendsetter people have looked up to. He is an absolute legend and his fans and followers always look up to him to seek inspiration, especially in terms of fashion. This time around, he set a whole different bar when it comes to decking up for promotional events. Take a look for yourself-

Advertisement

Being the absolute OG that he is, Vikram sported a rather funky look as he promoted his film. He was absolutely ready to beat the summer heat in a blue and white shirt and contrasting beige trousers. The shades added the extra cool quotient that was just needed to complete the look.

RELATED NEWS

This hippie look and that Thangalaan hair-do is a match made in heaven and nothing can come a close second to it. We absolutely love the fact that he has been sporting such overtly comfortable looks during the promotional tour of the film.

This lovely royal-blue co-ord suit is exactly what dreams are made of and who would have carried it better than the absolute star, Vikram? The yellow shades and the silver pieces of jewellery that he accessorised the look with were simply phenomenal.

Who said, formals and style do not go hand in hand? Vikram is here to prove everybody wrong who believes the same way. The floral printed shirt was the perfect choice to go with the slate-green pantsuit.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: April 28, 2023, 13:32 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 13:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures