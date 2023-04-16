Pooja Hedge Stuns In A Bright Orange Outfit At Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Promotions

Pooja Hegde is busy promoting her upcoming Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where she plays the lead opposite Salman Khan. The actress has donned some spectacular outfits in recent promotional events and is clearly giving her followers some serious style goals. Recently, Pooja left fashion enthusiasts impressed with her bright orange outfit. Pooja’s orange ensemble, which included a top and skirt combination, was from designer Arpita Mehta’s clothing line. Pooja captioned the photos, “Simple but delicious." She used the hashtags Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and sunset love.

The body-hugging outfit featured a corset top with a round neckline, long sleeves, dangling mirror embellishments on the cuffs, and a corseted bodice with a structured silhouette. Pooja paired the top with a maxi skirt in the same hue. The skirt had an asymmetrical waistline, a figure-hugging shape, and a gathered design in the front.

For her accessories, the actress opted for minimal pieces to go well with her solid outfit. She chose statement pieces such as layered chain-link necklaces, gold hoops, and strappy pumps. Pooja made sure she went all out on the glam, with feathery brows, mascara on the lashes, elegant eyeliner, eye shadow, mauve lip colour, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, dazzling highlighter, and sharp contouring. She kept her hair loose.

For the launch of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s trailer, Pooja Hedge stepped out in an elegant yellow ensemble, giving us major summer fashion vibes. The floor-length gown had a gorgeous trail and a halter neckline and tulle layers in the skirt. Pooja finished off the look with a glossy lip colour, finger rings, dazzling eyelashes, mascara-coated eyelids, and studded golden earrings. She casually captioned the post, “Cover me in sunshine."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will see Pooja starring alongside Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal. The Farhad Samji-directorial is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, which had Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.

Pooja was last seen in the 2022 film Cirkus, where she featured opposite Ranveer Singh.

