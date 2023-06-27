Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Pooja Hegde Aces Airport Fashion In A Yellow Anarkali Suit Worth Rs 26,500

Pooja Hegde Aces Airport Fashion In A Yellow Anarkali Suit Worth Rs 26,500

Pooja Hegde exuded elegance in a bright yellow Anarkali suit at the Mumbai airport

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 14:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Pooja Hegde was spotted at the airport in a beautiful Yellow Chanderi Anarkali from the house of Devnaagri worth Rs 26,500. Hegde is known to dole out some praiseworthy airport looks all the time.

Choosing to deviate from her usual casual Western attire, the actress embraced a stunning traditional look by donning a vibrant yellow ethnic suit. The body-hugging anarkali suit, accompanied by a matching dupatta, exuded elegance. The yellow ensemble boasted intricate white threadwork around the neckline and on the dupatta. Opting for minimal accessories, she completed her ethnic ensemble with jootis and a luxurious handbag from Christian Dior bag worth Rs 307,407.

On the professional front, the actor is yet to announce her next film.

first published: June 27, 2023, 14:34 IST
last updated: June 27, 2023, 14:34 IST
