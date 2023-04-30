Pooja Hegde’s Vacay Wardrobe is What Summers Are Made of

Actor Pooja Hegde is living her life and that too in style! Currently, vacationing in Sri Lanka, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress has been exploring the beautiful beaches of the country.

Looking like a ray of sunshine, Pooja treated her social media fans with a series of images from her trip. While her fans are used to seeing her in glamorous avatars, Pooja posted a series of au natural pictures featuring her dressed in casual and comfy clothes.

Seen having a gala time on the beach, Pooja looked comfortably chic in a printed co-ord set from label Verb. The co-ord set featured a pair of pants and a tube top with thin straps. The colourful abstract prints placed all over the outfit were not only cute but served as a perfect beach attire for the stylish actress.

The highlight of the set were the fun yellow tassels placed symmetrically all around on the top. She completed her fun look with a fringe straw hat from label Myaraa. A perfect way to beat the sun. We love how she kept her overall look minimal and relaxed.

Pooja definitely loves donning many hats, be it her characters or her outfits. To make sure everyone knows she is holidaying, Pooja opted for a hat that had the words ‘Off Duty’ inscribed on it. The boater hat from Myaraa came with a ribbon and fringe trim. A super cool look to sport this summer, Pooja nailed the holiday look of the day.

Serving holiday vibes like a true star, we can’t get over the brown pants and white bikini style top. While her styling is on point, Pooja completes her luxurious look with a Christian Dior handbag and pair of sunglasses. Well, that’s definitely how you holiday in style!

A few days ago, Pooja Hegde brought her fashion A game to the Filmfare Awards 2023, where she looked like a shiny disco ball, in a surreal gown designed by fashion designer Jenny Packham. The halter gown embellished in sequins complemented her hourglass figure and set the tone for the starry evening.

