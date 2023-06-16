Poorna Jagannathan Wore A Lovely Sabyasachi Saree For The Season Finale Of 'Never Have I Ever', Fans Love How She Pulled It Off

They say, all good things come to an end and so has everyone’s favourite show ‘Never Have I Ever.’ For three years people were absolutely hooked on the show, a show that was filled with laughter, joy, sadness and tears. Poorna Jagannathan in these years was able to make a special place in the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of Devi’s mother in the show but at the same time, fans have been obsessed with her sartorial picks in the show.

For the season finale of this incredibly entertaining show, Poorna was seen sporting a lovely saree from Sabyasachi Calcutta’s incredible collection. In case you missed out on it, check out-

In the caption of the picture, Poorna writes, “Sabya is one of the greats - I finally understood it when I wore the sari. It just drapes differently. And to include Sabya feels like the ultimate win."

The actress carried this lovely coral-pink Sabyasachi saree with great poise and elegance, the intricate hand-embroidered patterns on the border crafted a beautiful silhouette and complimented her tall statuesque figure. What was unmissable is the contrasting blouse with those lovely leaf appliques and subtle yet striking embellished borders. The high-neck feature of the blouse went perfectly well with the stunning vibe of the saree.