Popular Fruit Juices, Soft Drinks Loaded With Toxic Elements: Research

A study has found a high amount of concerning toxic elements in some popular fruit juices and soft drinks. The study conducted by researchers at Tulane University included 60 American beverages in their study. The research has concluded that five of these 60 beverages contain levels of 25 different toxic metals and trace elements. The level of toxic metals in these beverages exceeds the federal drinking standards. The study revealed that two mixed juices contain levels of arsenic above the 10 microgram/litre standard.

Cranberry juice, mixed carrot, fruit juice, and oat milk had levels of cadmium. It exceeded the 3 parts per billion standards. Plant-based milk like soya and almond milk also contain elevated concentrations of toxic metals more often than other drinks. This has been specified in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis. Tewodros Godebo, lead author of this study said that this study will create awareness about more research in this direction.

Soft drinks and fruit juices should be avoided because of the many health hazards associated with them. According to Occupational Medicine & Health Affairs, the excessive use of soft drinks in daily life destroys the physical health of people. Soft Drinks also produce dangerous diseases such as cancer, liver damage, kidney failure, obesity, etc. On the other hand, some fake brand companies also sell soft drinks. These fake soft drinks can be more harmful to human health. These soft drinks are produced using synthetic concoctions that are very harmful to well-being. They contain unfiltered water, colours, and other unsafe synthetic compounds for the well-being of humans.

On the other hand, according to Healthline.com, Fruit Juice may increase the risk of gaining weight.

That’s because it is rich in calories and low in fibre, a nutrient that helps in reducing hunger and increases fullness. Hence, the calories consumed from fruit juice are unlikely to satisfy hunger. Also, drinking calories rather than eating them may increase the risk of weight gain. Experts feel that this is because most people do not compensate for these liquid calories by eating fewer calories from other foods. Also, higher amounts of fruit juice can be severely detrimental to your health.