Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: What Is PTSD and How Can Yoga Help In Mitigating Its Effects?

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a taxing mental condition that occurs after witnessing or experiencing a traumatic or terrifying event. The characteristics of PTSD are flashbacks, intruding thoughts, anxiety, depression and nightmares, and mistrust. The primary treatment for PTSD is psychotherapy which can also include medications. However, many health and fitness experts say that Yoga and physiotherapy can help people deal with PTSD in a better way.

The symptoms of PTSD are social isolation, excessive alertness, hostility, and self-destructive behaviour. The person going through PTSD can experience tremendous mood swings. The person can experience a loss of interest in activities, guilt, loneliness, emotional detachment, etc.

Yoga is known as a holistic approach that combines physical postures, meditations, and breathing exercises. It helps in regulating the nervous system and helps to mitigate stress and anxiety. Yoga provides calmness and relaxation to the person suffering from PTSD. Yoga links body and mind and promotes mindfulness and emotional resilience.