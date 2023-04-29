Postpartum Depression: Tips For All New Mothers To Cope With Stress and Anxiety

A woman’s body and mind go through a lot of changes during and after pregnancy. For some women, the birth of the baby can lead to postpartum depression (PPD). The new mother may feel unconnected to the baby and experience depression, loss of appetite and lower libido. The underlying cause of postpartum depression has not yet been identified, but it may be related to the abrupt drop in hormone levels after delivery. PPD is also influenced by social and psychological changes.

If not addressed early on, PPD can adversely affect the mother’s life. She may go through excessive fatigue, deal with a lot of mood swings, have trouble attending to her child’s needs, and in some cases, also be troubled by suicidal thoughts. There is an increased need for strategies to deal with PPD. Fortunately, there are some ways that can help you mitigate the symptoms. If you are suffering from postpartum depression, you can try these tips to deal with the anxiety you are facing.

Get enough sleep

Most new mothers are sleep deprived, which leads to poor energy levels, crankiness, and irritability, as well as increased amounts of stress. Making an effort to get enough sleep can really improve your mental health. You can try to get some sleep in phases, whenever your baby is resting. This can help reverse the effects of staying up at night. Share responsibility

Mothers frequently assume full responsibility for everything the infant requires. After delivery, it is better to divide the task of caring for the baby. Take help from your partner or family and share some of the workload. Prioritise self-care

Most new mothers ignore themselves because they are so busy caring for their infants. It is crucial that you make time for yourself in the midst of everything that is going on in your life. Try to meet or talk to your friends. Regularly exercise or practice yoga to keep your mind calm. Join support groups

Talking to support groups can help. You can learn from the experiences of other people with PPD. The support groups will understand your situation better than anyone else. Bond with your child

Skin-to-skin contact helps you unwind and strengthens your bond with your child. Wrap a blanket across your baby’s back to keep them warm if the room is cool. Make sure to touch their bare chest with yours. Consult a doctor

A therapist might help you develop strategies to cope with your emotions. In extreme cases, your doctor might prescribe you antidepressants or other medicines to improve your condition. But make sure you take your medications as recommended by the physician.

