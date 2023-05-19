Potato Pillows: Easy-To-Make And Delicious Snack, Here's The Recipe

You must have eaten many potato snacks. French fries are the most popular of all and people love to eat potato chili and potato wedges. But have you tried the potato pillow? If not, then you must give this recipe a try at least once. Let us tell you that potato pillows taste as delicious as they look. Also, it’s very easy to make. There is no need to spend too much money on it as it can be made with some simple ingredients already found in our homes. For this, you mainly need potatoes, flour and oil. You can serve this quick snack recipe at kitty parties or whenever guests are at home. The recipe for potato pillows has been shared by an Instagram user (@fooders74).

Ingredients

2-3 medium-sized potatoes

A bowl of all-purpose flour

Half a teaspoon- Black pepper powder

Salt as per taste

Oil for frying

How to make it

To make a potato pillow, first, peel the potato and cut it into slices. Then wash these slices thoroughly and boil them in the water. Be careful not to over-boil it. After this, mash the potatoes well. Then add salt and black pepper to it and prepare the dough by adding a bowl of flour.

Now keep the dough aside and let it set for half an hour. Take out small dough balls and flatten them. With the help of a fork give them the shape of square biscuits. After this, heat some oil in a pan and deep fry these potato pillows. Now your potato pillows are ready, serve them hot with ketchup.

The potato pillow recipe video has gone viral.