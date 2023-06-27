Prebiotics, Probiotics, and Synbiotics: Unraveling the Importance of Gut Health

Human health is significantly affected by the gut microbiome i.e. microbes present in the digestive tract. These beneficial microorganisms can be perturbed by antibiotics consumption, diet, stress, or any medical treatment you might be undergoing, besides other factors. To maintain a healthy and balanced gut microbiome, we need to consume certain foods and supplements. These may come under the categories of probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics. The terms may be similar sounding to folks who do not view the world through the lens of biology, but they are quite different. While the commonality among the three is they are necessary to keep the body healthy, they are different in their makeup and their work.

Probiotics

The term probiotics is used for any food or product that contains beneficial live microorganisms (or strains) meant to exert a positive impact on health. “Probiotics may have a single microorganism or more depending on the intended use. Bifidobacterium, Lactobacilli, and S. boulardii are some of the most widely used probiotic strains. Probiotics can be naturally prepared at home in the form of curd or commercially available as supplemental forms such as capsules and drinks. However, there is a high chance that homemade curd can vary to a great degree between homes owing to differences in the starter culture. This is to say that the efficacy of the probiotic can be distinct based on the quality and quantity of the strain present," says Dr Debojyoti Dhar, co-founder & Director, Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd.

Prebiotics

These are the foods or products that contain non-digestible ingredients, which help in stimulating the growth and activity of our gut microflora, thus improving our health. Prebiotics are naturally found in onion, asparagus, garlic, chicory, Jerusalem artichoke, oat, and wheat. Moreover, they are added to foods like pasta, fiber-rich biscuits, cereal bars, and others. Common examples of prebiotics are xylooligosaccharides (XOS), fructooligosaccharides (FOS), and isomalto-oligosaccharides (IMO). Fret not with this jargon as the good news is that you might be already consuming foods rich in these prebiotics. For instance, wheat bran, bamboo shoots, almond shells, and honey have an abundance of XOS. “When you consume these foods, the bacteria called Bifidobacterium present in your gut utilizes XOS. What is important here is knowing that this bacterium has a crucial role in regulating the blood sugar level and relieving the symptoms of type 2 diabetes. Similarly, other gut bacteria have diverse roles in the upkeep of our health. Therefore, it is important that we provide our gut microbiome with the right kind of fuel," adds Dr Dhar.

Synbiotics

It is a combination of prebiotics and probiotics. A combination does not mean that one mixes any amount of the two; no, it is a calculated amount of the ingredients as well as the type of strain used depending on individual requirements. Dr Dhar states, “Synbiotics can be of two types: complementary and synergistic. The former has the prebiotic and the probiotic components acting independently of each other. This means that the prebiotics has to support the growth of the microbe already present in the gut and the probiotic component has to include a different beneficial strain that is required in the gut. In synergistic synbiotics, it is ensured that the substrate present specifically boosts the activity or growth of the strain that is included in the formulation. Synbiotics are also available in the form of capsules."