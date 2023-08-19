Prepare Restaurant Style Paneer Curry In Just 30 Mins, Here Is The Simple Recipe

Paneer curry is a staple at almost every dinner table in India. While we all make paneer at home, creating a thick gravy with the right consistency is a task in itself. You need the right ingredients in the right amount to create a gravy that aces both in terms of taste and look. The process of creating paneer gravy is quite uncomplicated. Here, we bring to you a paneer recipe you can cook in 30 mins at home.

Ingredients for Paneer Gravy:

Onions: 2–3

Tomato puree: 1 bowl

Chopped garlic: 1 tablespoon

Curd: 1 cup

Cashews: 1/4 cup

Grated ginger: 1/2 tablespoon

Red chili powder: 1 tablespoon

Kashmiri red chili powder: 1 tablespoon

Coriander powder: 1 tablespoon

Chaat masala: 1 tablespoon

Bay leaf: 1

Black pepper: 1/2 tablespoon

Big Cardamom: 1

Cloves: 3-4

Cardamom: 1

Cinnamon: 1-inch piece

Butter: 1 tablespoon

Oil: as needed

Salt: as per taste

Paneer Gravy Recipe:

Begin by heating oil in a pan. Once the oil is sufficiently hot, introduce the whole spices (bay leaf, cloves, cardamom, cumin, etc.) and saute until their aromas are released.

Add coarsely chopped onions and garlic to the pan. It’s advisable to avoid finely chopping them. Gradually incorporate the onions and garlic into the pan, ensuring they cook evenly.

Introduce tomato puree into the pan and allow it to simmer. After a while toss in the cashews, cover the pan, and let the flavors meld as the gravy gently cooks.

As the cashews soften and the gravy thickens, introduce curd into the mixture. Thoroughly combine the curd with the rest of the ingredients.