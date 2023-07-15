Preventing Hair Fall: 3 Natural Ingredients That Work Wonders In Preventing Hair Fall

When it comes to preventing hair fall, nature has bestowed us with incredible remedies/ ingredients, and Red Onion takes the crown as an unexpected hair hero. This humble kitchen staple is packed with essential nutrients and compounds that promote hair growth and strengthen follicles. Its high sulphur content helps improve blood circulation to the scalp, stimulates hair follicles, and reduces inflammation. Additionally, red onion contains antioxidants that protect hair from damage caused by free radicals.

With organic haircare products such as hair oils, shampoos, conditioners, and masks infused with red onion extract, combating hair fall while nourishing the locks with the goodness of nature is made possible.

Advertisement

Dr Ipsita Chatterjee, VP of Technical & Business Development, Lotus Herbals (P). Ltd delves into the numerous benefits of Red Onion and some incredible ways to add these extraordinary products in your daily haircare regime.

Hair Oil Infused with Red Onion Goodness

Say goodbye to hair fall with hair oils enriched with red onion extract. These oils are formulated to penetrate the scalp while promoting healthy hair growth from the roots. Massage a small amount onto the scalp and leave it on for a few hours or overnight before washing it off. Hair oil with red onion extract not only reduces hair fall but also leaves your locks looking shiny and vibrant.

Advertisement

Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

Complete your haircare routine with a dynamic duo of red onion-infused shampoo and conditioner. These products cleanse the scalp, removes excess oil and impurities while nourishing the hair follicles. Look for organic options that are free from sulphates and harsh chemicals to ensure a gentle cleansing experience. The antioxidant-rich formulation helps strengthen the hair shaft, reduce breakage, and promote healthier, fuller hair.

Hair Masks

Advertisement

Indulge in a weekly pampering session with a revitalising hair mask infused with red onion goodness. These masks deeply condition and nourish your locks, providing an extra dose of care and repair. Organic hair masks containing red onion extract, combined with other natural ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil, work in synergy to rejuvenate your scalp, promote hair growth, and reduce hair fall. Leave the mask on for the recommended time and let it work its magic while you sit back and relax.