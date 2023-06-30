Pride Month: Coping With Isolation And Loneliness Within The LGBTQ+ Community

Every once in a while, we all wonder at night just how alone we are, even when surrounded by our family, friends and loved ones. We all have experienced the bitter taste of loneliness and isolation at least once. However, this emotion of loneliness is sometimes intensified by the stigmata that society gives to certain individuals that is the case with most LGBTQ+ individuals, who, most often than not, are not only marginalized by society but instead are considered an abnormality in popular social norms. This leads the individual to be isolated and exposed to a myriad of mental distress and psychological conflicts. Coping with the various emotions that arise due to isolation is essential for maintaining the mental health of the individual.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing shares some practical tips and advice for managing feelings of isolation and promoting self-care: