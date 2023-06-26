Princess Kate Turns Heads in Alexander McQueen Red Dress at Royal Ascot

The Royal Ascot, an event steeped in tradition and glamour, has become a platform for showcasing the royal family’s impeccable style. Princess Kate, known for her timeless fashion choices, did not disappoint as she attended the event, capturing attention with her sartorial selections.

Dressed in a striking red dress by Alexander McQueen, Princess Kate radiated confidence and elegance. The dress featured a plunging neckline and delicate puff sleeves, adding a touch of femininity to the ensemble. With her discerning eye for detail, she complemented the outfit with a captivating red hat by Philip Treacy, which perfectly framed her flawless complexion. Princess Kate opted for a coordinating red clutch bag and court shoes, creating a polished look. Eschewing a necklace, she let her gown take center stage, instead choosing to adorn her ears with statement Esmee earrings from Sezane, one of her preferred jewelry brands.

The Princess’s red ensemble stood out among the sea of elegant outfits, capturing the attention of photographers alike.

Earlier, during Garter Day, Princess Kate once again showcased her fashion prowess with a white dress adorned with black polka dots. The dress was a clever homage to her previous appearance at the event in 2008, as she reversed the color scheme. The coordinating hat added a touch of sophistication to the outfit, highlighting her ability to effortlessly experiment with fashion while maintaining her regal poise.

At the annual celebration of the monarch’s official birthday, at Trooping the Colour, Kate Middleton chose a green outfit by Andrew Gn. Princess Kate opted for a matching Philip Treacy hat and sapphire and diamond drop earrings, previously belonging to the late Princess Diana, as her choice of accessories.