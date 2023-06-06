Princess Rajwa Al-Saif Looks Breathtaking In White Elie Saab Gown At Her Wedding; See Pics

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein married Saudi architect Rajwa Al-Saif in a lavish royal wedding ceremony held in Amman, last week. The celebration brought together around 140 esteemed guests, including royals from around the world. Amidst the luxury of the event, all attention was naturally focused on the joyful bride and her elegant wedding gown. The stunning attire of the bride captivated the guests.

For her special day, Rajwa Al-Saif made a stunning fashion statement in a long-sleeved body-hugging gown designed by Lebanese fashion maestro Elie Saab. The dress featured an asymmetrical neckline. Taking a minimalist approach, the princess adorned herself with subtle accessories, including an embroidered veil, a diamond tiara, and matching diamond earrings.

Interestingly, she opted for comfort by choosing a pair of white d’Orsay flats, proving that bridal ensembles can be both stylish and comfortable.

As per People magazine, Fashion designer Elie Saab revealed that a dedicated team of 20 individuals invested three months to bring Princess Rajwa Al-Saif’s wedding gown to life. The details and gorgeous design of the dress required careful attention and skills. Saab’s team worked tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of the gown enhanced her beauty on her special day.

In a touching tribute to his father’s wedding attire, Prince Hussein donned a uniform suit that took inspiration from the one worn by King Abdullah II on his own wedding day in 1993, when he married Queen Rania of Jordan. The groom’s suit featured sleeves that paid homage to the timeless style of both King Abdullah II and King Abdullah I.

After the wedding ceremony, Princess Rajwa Al-Saif made a stunning entrance at the official wedding reception held at Al Husseiniya Palace. For this special occasion, she changed into a breathtaking second gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The white ballgown featured elegant cap sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and swirling white appliques throughout the dress.

Continuing to showcase her royal style, the princess kept her diamond tiara and matching accessories but added a touch of sophistication with a pair of white opera gloves.

Among the esteemed guests were Prince William and Princess Kate, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisako of Japan and Princess Tsuguko, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, among many others.