Prioritizing Women's Mental Health in The Corporate World Is Important

Women in the corporate world often face a stressful environment, which is further compounded by the pressures they experience at home. Managing household responsibilities such as childcare, household chores, and caring for family members adds to their already demanding workload. Balancing these domestic duties with their professional obligations places a significant burden on women, leading to heightened stress levels. Societal expectations and traditional gender roles can exacerbate this imbalance, leaving women with limited time and energy for self-care and personal well-being.

Recognizing mental health challenges, such as worry, anxiety, stress, and depression, in women employed in the corporate sector holds immense significance for their well-being and the overall productivity of the organization. “Worry and anxiety may manifest as overwhelming concerns, restlessness, and difficulty maintaining focus, while signs of chronic stress can be identified by heightened irritability, fatigue, decreased motivation, and a host of other subtle and overt medical issues. Symptoms of depression often encompass enduring sadness, loss of interest, and alterations in sleep or appetite," says Dr Samir Dwivedi, Medical Director, Indian Subcontinent, International SOS.

Acknowledgment plays a vital role in fostering their overall well-being, enabling them to sustain optimal mental capacity, resilience, and emotional equilibrium Consequently, their productivity and efficiency in the workplace are heightened, as individuals with sound mental health exhibit greater engagement, focus, and motivation. Moreover, by giving precedence to the mental well-being of women in the workforce, we can actively cultivate gender equality.

Dr Dwivedi states, “Addressing the mental health needs of women in the workforce is of utmost importance. The presence of these mental health issues can have a significant impact on an organization’s productivity, leading to decreased work performance, increased absenteeism, and higher turnover rates. If left unaddressed, these concerns can create a negative work environment, adversely affecting team dynamics and overall morale."