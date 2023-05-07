Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt To Alaya F: Stars Who Gave Major Style Goals This Week

This week was all about glamour and elegance in the entertainment industry. Starting from the Met Gala on May 1, celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra served some major style goals. The divas truly owned up to their reputation of always being on point with their fashion game. From unique red carpet looks to subtle ethnic fashion, here’s a roundup of the best-dressed stars this week.

Alia Bhatt

The Met Gala was the fashion highlight of the week. Alia Bhatt made her debut on the red carpet in a mesmerising white gown by Prabal Gurung. The outfit was studded with over 1 lakh pearls, and she paired it up with fingerless gloves and custom-made jewellery.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka wore a sensual Valentino gown as she made her way to the Met Gala red carpet. It had a daring thigh-high front slit, a gathered design on the chest, a ribbon adornment on the waist, and a fit that highlighted her silhouette. The lengthy trail was the highlight of the ensemble.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet set the ethnic tone for the week in a gorgeous lemon-yellow saree from fashion designer Krisha Sunny Ramani’s collection. The saree, covered in sequin stripes, has a solid background. Rakul Preet Singh matched her saree perfectly with a sleeveless blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. She complemented her ensemble with a stylish diamond choker necklace adorned with green stones and silver hand bangles.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal chose a gorgeous casual dress from the fashion brand Since 1988. It had a floor-length shrug, a pair of baggy pants, and a bralette. The sleeveless bralette has a plunging neckline and a pleated style. The pants and shrug featured the same pattern.

Alaya F

The Freddy star looked chic in a black coordinated set from Room 24. The bold outfit included a backless corset with cut-out elements and matching trousers. Alaya completed the outfit with a bracelet, silver hoops, and a shimmery handbag. She kept her makeup light, and her tresses messy and loose.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

The actress looked stunning in a black gown with silver floral appliques. The dress also included a provocative thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. Nushrratt chose to go for minimal makeup. She added diamond ear cuffs and a statement ring to the ensemble.

