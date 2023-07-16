Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Exude Chic Couple Vibes at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship

The cherished couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, never cease to astound with their wonderful sense of style. On Saturday, they made an appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to honour the ongoing Wimbledon Tennis Championship, arriving hand in hand and looking simply stunning. While Nick emits a classic and elegant aesthetic, Priyanka is known for her daring and creative wardrobe choices. Read on to learn some fashion advice from this chic pair.

Nick Jonas gave his followers a weekend surprise on Saturday by posting a number of photos of himself and Priyanka on Instagram. Beautiful day out at the tennis with my lo, read Nick’s caption.

Advertisement

Check out his post right here:

For her outfit, Priyanka wore a gorgeous green and black dress. The dress has a bodycon fit, a fitted bust with frills, no sleeves, and a small neckline. Fans’ attention was drawn to her choice of footwear, though. She completed her look with a pair of eye-catching black thigh-high boots. Priyanka obviously has a great sense of style and knows how to steal the show. With neutral eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, contoured cheeks, and neutral lipstick, she chose a simple makeup look. She completed her appearance with a pair of rectangular sunglasses, golden hoop earrings, and a half-up hairdo. She looked magnificent.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka’s charming husband, nevertheless, looked sharp in a brown striped suit. The outfit included a tailored blazer and coordinating trousers. To complete the ideal gentleman’s outfit, he added a beige tie and a white, immaculate shirt. As they stood by Priyanka’s side, the couple was a sight to behold. Our anticipation for their upcoming fashion moment is high.

Advertisement

Priyanka tweeted a cute video of her husband tying her hair in the car after the game. The actress captioned the video in which she could be seen laughing while watching Nick struggle to arrange a tidy ponytail, “Ponytails are complicated."