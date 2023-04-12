Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Wholesome Pic From Easter Celebration, Maltie Steals the Limelight

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra with actor-husband Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie’s first Easter on April 9. But what caught our attention was their adorable family pictures. The picture shows Nick and Priyanka sitting on a chair and keenly watching Malti play.

While Nick donned a white shirt, and jeans and teamed the attire with white shoes. On the other hand, Priyanka was seen in an off-white silk loose wrap-around shirt paired with matching trousers. The shirt had a plunging neckline and a colourful print on it. She paired this attire with white socks and a pair of soft footwear. Maltie looked cute as a button in a white frock, stockings and a cream headband.

Earlier, the couple visited India for Maltie’s first tour and to attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC). For the grand inauguration of the NMACC, Nick and Priyanka dazzled like stars. The actress wore a sheer nude gown with came with a floral veil, a glittery silver bodice and a sheer see-through floor-length gown by Ellie Saab. Jonas sported an all-black pantsuit with a lacy black T-shirt. Clearly, the new parents were one of the most stylish couples at the event.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next star in the much-awaited series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Apart from this, she also has Jim Strouse’s directorial film Love Again opposite Sam Heughan. She will also be featured in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas will be seen in a cameo in Priyanka Chopra starrer Love Again. He will also collaborate with Jonas Brothers Joe and Kevin for an upcoming music album.

