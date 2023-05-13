Priyanka Chopra Arrives For Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement ceremony

Early today morning, Priyanka traveled to Delhi specifically to attend the engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. She was seen at the Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, Delhi, wearing a yellow outfit and posed for the photographers present at the event. Priyanka has come alone for the ceremony, as her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie haven’t accompanied her. Nick is currently occupied with the Jonas Brothers’ tour.