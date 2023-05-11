Priyanka Chopra Confesses Being ‘Doormat’ in Relationships: Tips to Not Lose Yourself in an Affair

Actress Priyanka Chopra frequently hails her husband Nick Jonas and regards him as her biggest fan. Recently, the star told up about her relationships before Nick and how those made her think of herself as a ‘doormat’.

In the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Priyanka was asked if she had any pattern while choosing her romantic partner. The actor called herself a ‘monogamist’ and said, “I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I did not give myself time at all between relationships, till my last one. I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with or the people that I met on my set. I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship."

However, Priyanka opted to give herself some time following her last romance before she married Nick Jonas. She reportedly stated that she wanted to consider why she kept making the same mistakes in her relationships. The biggest error she believes she made was viewing herself as her man’s “caretaker" and putting his wants and his job ahead of her own.

Now let’s examine why and how we should never lose ourselves in a relationship.

While you are single, lay a solid foundation:

Due to our poor boundaries and lack of self-worth, we lose ourselves in relationships. You know how you want to feel and behave in your next relationship when you love yourself. Additionally, you establish sound boundaries, preventing you from losing yourself in a relationship. Recognise who you are:

Know what you need. Know what you want. Understand the dreams you have. Recognise your values. Understand your priorities. Know yourself, in general. Knowing this will save you from overcompensating in a relationship. Establish clear boundaries:

Know what in relationships you won’t compromise on. What you won’t put up with. Things that you shouldn’t compromise on. Things that are undesirable in a relationship. And let your partner know about them so they will respect your boundaries. Have your own group of pals:

It’s quite simple to get captivated in a new relationship, get all loved up and forget about the whole world outside. . They have frequently served as both your rock and a sounding board, and they can do so once more. Don’t restrict yourself to your new partner alone. You require a different viewpoint. Lead a life of your own:

Even if you feel tempted, especially in the beginning when things are new and you want to spend as much time with the person as possible, being in a relationship does not require you to stop doing the things you enjoy doing. It’s crucial to keep up as much of your regular routine as you can. Remain true to who you are:

Don’t radically alter who you are only to please someone else. Be sincere with yourself and let your partner know what you like and don’t like. Have open conversations:

Talk about your feelings. Talk about the things that don’t work for you. Discuss your likes and dislikes. Even express your fear of losing yourself in the relationship to your new partner. Quit being overly generous and accommodating:

Over giving typically results from seeking acceptance and failing to recognise your own value. We think that the more love we offer to our partner, the more love we will receive in return. Unfortunately, things don’t operate that way.

Therefore, you will maintain your sense of reality throughout the first stage of dating and have superior judgement when you feel strong within and when you meet the perfect person. You’ll maintain a strong sense of self, make wiser relationship decisions, and steer clear of heartbreak.