Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Midriff in a Scarlet Crop Top and Sarong at the Bulgari Event; See Pics

As the face of the Italian luxury accessory brand Bulgari, Priyanka has been making waves online. She attended the event with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Lisa of Blackpink, and they all looked stunning in their red carpet ensembles.

As she attended the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery event in Venice on Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzled spectators. The 40-year-old actress showed off her stomach in a scarlet crop top with red sleeves and a matching sarong with a jewelled floral design. A vibrant necklace completed her ensemble, and her silky brunette hair cascaded down her back.

Advertisement

The bold colour scheme our desi girl chose for the occasion as well as the fact that she went beyond merely the attire stunned fashion gurus. The shade that was on her lips nicely captured the matte feel. Priyanka painted her lips a deep raspberry colour as she posed beautifully in front of the Palazzo Ducale.

Before leaving for the event, Priyanka teased her followers all over the world on Instagram with a sultry photo of her raspberry-dipped lips and the caption ‘Colour me…..Gulab.’

Priyanka matched the crop top with a snugly fitting skirt with a long train. At the waist, it was bound by a stunning floral brooch. The dress’ stunning fabric made for an eye-catching moment as it complemented the diva’s hourglass shape.

Advertisement

Since it was a Bulgari event, the actress wore a multicoloured choker necklace, matching earrings, and ruby and diamond rings to show off the jewellery. The prestigious fashion house Bulgari, founded in 1884, has produced jewellery that has been seen on Elizabeth Taylor, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Zendaya.

Advertisement

The actress from The Citadel and Love Again graces the cover of Grazia UK as well as 12 other foreign editions for their luxury issue this month. Priyanka made her appearance at the Bulgari event shortly after being named Grazia’s newest global cover star. On the cover, she discusses “being cancelled, fickle fame, rejection, and being patronised on set."

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads in Saree Worth Rs 78,000 At Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement

Priyanka recently travelled to India to see her cousin Parineeti Chopra get engaged to Raghav Chadha, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi. She donned a stunning corset blouse with a ruffled lime green saree.