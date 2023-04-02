Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ iconic Amit Aggarwal outfit was crafted using a 60-year-old vintage Banarasi brocade saree.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Indian textile and craft in an exquisite drape designed by couturier Amit Aggarwal.

Priyanka, who is in Mumbai along with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, attended the India in Fashion gala hosted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Looking radiant on the pink carpet, Priyanka posed for the shutterbugs with Nick, who looked dapper in a black bandhgala suit.

Creatively crafted by couturier Amit Aggarwal, who is known for his unconventional design sensibilities, the ensemble Priyanka adorned was crafted by pairing a 60-year-old vintage Banarasi brocade saree made using silver threads and gold electroplating on khadi silk. It was stylishly draped over and structured with a jewel-toned moulded body made of uniquely crafted material and paired with a signature sequin sheet holographic bustier.

Reimagining the iconic saree silhouette and presenting it in a very boho-chic meets global Indian fashion, Amit Aggarwal definitely knows how to create masterpieces with his unconventional styles. Priyanka completed the colourful look with a choker and a pair of heels that matched the colour palette of her ensemble.

Playful yet elegant, Priyanka looked like she was having a lot of fun in the colourful ensemble. Later in the evening, the actress grooved and matched steps with actor Ranveer Singh to the tunes of Gallan Goodiyaan from the film Dil Dhadakne Do.

The India in Fashion, a first-of-its-kind exhibition curated by prolific author and costume expert Hamish Bowles and designed by award-winning exhibition designer Patrick Kinmonth showcases over 140 pieces of costume documenting India’s impact on the global fashionable imagination. The gala night was attended by celebrities from all across the globe who dressed in their finest Indian attires with a contemporary twist.

At the grand opening of NMACC, Priyanka made an entrance in a sheer dress with sparkling embellished detailing. The nude palette played the perfect canvas to let the shimmery bodice and surface textured cape stand out, as Priyanka kept the mood dramatic yet chic. Styled by celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Priyanka’s hair and makeup were done by celebrity artist Daniel Bauer. The highlight of his iconic look was the pockets and Priyanka aced the look with elan.

