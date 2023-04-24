Priyanka Chopra Jonas, In Orange Pantsuit, Promotes Citadel With Richard Madden

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming Amazon Prime series, Citadel, with the cast and crew. She has been travelling to different places for promotions, and her recent stop was in Rome, where she donned a bright orange suit that complemented the beautiful cityscape. Priyanka shared a picture of herself in the outfit on her Instagram, captioning it with “When in Rome (orange heart emoji)."

Check out her pictures here–

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra’s orange outfit was certainly eye-catching and perfect for a semi-formal look. The high-rise waist and straight-leg fitting of the trousers, along with the oversized fit and padded shoulders of the blazer, created a bold and stylish silhouette. The double-breasted closure and notch lapel collars added a touch of sophistication to the overall look. It was a great choice for her promotional events in Rome, and she looked stunning alongside her co-stars and the Russo Brothers.

Priyanka added subtle jewellery to go with her semi-formal outfit. She went for a delicate bracelet, hoop earrings, striking rings, and a bracelet-style watch. The dishevelled hairstyle with a half-tied ponytail added a casual element to the look while the rouged cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, and light contouring enhanced her facial features. The dewy base gave her a fresh and radiant look.

Advertisement

Earlier, she dazzled in a leafy green gown for the Citadel event in Rome. The gown was set in a solid hue with a bodycon fit, a sleeveless pattern, and a deep neck cut. She paired the simple gown with a cape in the same colour. It features frills all over and gives volume to the outfit.

Advertisement

Priyanka looked stunning in her green gown and accessories. The green stone pendant necklace and clutch with white stone borders were a great choice to complement the outfit. Her hairstyle was elegant with a high bun and some loose strands framing her face. The deeply kohled eyes, cheekbone contouring, and dark nude lip colour added the perfect finishing touches to her overall look.

Citadel will be released on April 28 exclusively on Prime Video. The focus of the series is two elite agents from the international secret organisation Citadel, Mason Kane, played by Richard Madden, and Nadia Sinh, played by Priyanka Chopra.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here