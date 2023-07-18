Priyanka Chopra Jonas is A Global Style Icon, Here’s Proof

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global style icon and you cannot deny it. From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka has not only made India proud with her body of work but has also set trends when it comes to her style quotient.

Making a statement in every ensemble she adorns, Priyanka is an epitome of grace and glamour with a desi twist. Be it international luxury brands or Indian silhouettes, Priyanka has slayed every look she has worn. On the Citadel star’s birthday, which falls on July 18, News18 takes a look at her stylish moments from 2023, which proves there’s no one like Priyanka.

Priyanka is a star who loves to flaunt her personality through their fashionable looks. Be it the quintessential shade of black or rich deep ruby tones, every hue complements Priyanka and her persona. From thigh-high slits to dramatic gowns, Priyanks knows how to slay and play on the red carpet.

Addressed as ‘Roman Goddess’ by her stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray on Instagram, Priyanka looked like a vision in white in a serene Giambattista Valli silk crepe and feathers dress at the opening of Bulgari Hotel in Rome. The highlight of this stylish look was the exquisite necklace featuring 600-carat emeralds. The diva upped her quirky style game with an unconventional hairstyle featuring two high ponytails. Priyanka does know how to have some fun and be glamorous at the same time.

If beating the Monday blues was an outfit, it has to be the denim ensemble from Nina Ricci’s Fall Winter 2023 Collection designed by Harris Reed. Priyanka looked fabulous in the bleached denim off-the-shoulder top with a signature bow, paired with a bleached denim fishtail skirt. The star wore this extravagant piece of art at the US premiere of Love Again. The designer Harris Reed who was elated to have Priyanka adorn his design expressed his excitement on Instagram and said, “I could not imagine a more perfect woman to wear this gown."

It is without any doubt that red is Priyanka’s colour. Being the boss of her own destiny, Priyanka has celebrated the shade of red with elan. From giving major boss vibes in Valentino’s thigh-high slit number to slaying in Vivienne Westwood’s corset-style off-shoulder sexy dress, Priyanka has nailed every silhouette in this feisty shade.

With her husband Nick Jonas by her side, Priyanka took the MET Gala’s iconic stairs dressed in a black cady strapless dress with black bow detail and white gloves. She completed the classic look with a black faille cape featuring a white bow. One of Priyankas’s best red carpets, this Valentino dress complimented Nick’s blazer, trousers and black silk faille tie.

If it is Priyanka you can go without talking about her desi avatars. During her recent visit to India, the star attended the incredible exhibition of the history of Indian fashion hosted at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The superstar wore an outfit created using a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola saree with silver threads and gold electroplating on khadi silk.