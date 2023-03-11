Priyanka Chopra Looks Pretty In Pink At At 2023 South By Southwest Event

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in Texas. The gathering aims to celebrate the amalgamation of technology, cinema, music, education, and culture. The actress walked down the red carpet dressed in a stylish sleeveless midi ensemble. She made a unique fashion statement with her subtle, glamorous, and elegant outfit.

Check out her look here-

Priyanka Chopra jetted off to attend the 2023 South by Southwest event on Friday in Austin, Texas. The photographs show the actress posing on the red carpet wearing a blush pink midi attire. The outfit that Priyanka wore for the event redefines red-carpet fashion that was dominated by flowy gowns and heavy designs.

With a blush pink hue, Priyanka Chopra’s dress came with wide sleeveless straps, a plunging neckline, a fitted bust and bodice, a figure-skimming cut that emphasised her curves, a midi length hemline, and a flowy skirt. In order to maintain the subtlety of her look, Priyanka Chopra accessorised the outfit with minimal jewellery. She selected elegant bracelets, a bold ring, nude pink pointed pumps with high heels, and golden hoop earrings. Priyanka picked a dewy base for her makeup, some mascara on the lashes, shining highlighter, kohl-lined eyes, a glossy nude pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, and light contouring. Priyanka completed her look for the conference with side-parted, softly tousled, open tresses.

Priyanka Chopra is busy gracing some major award shows and events lately, but she makes sure that her style statement is always on point. Recently, the actress attended the pre-Oscars 2023 party, where she stood apart from the crowd in a white feather outfit. She graced the event along with her husband Nick Jonas and friend Mindy Kaling.

She picked a feather jacket and a revealing corset top with a fish-cut skirt from the racks of famous designer Falguni Shane Peacock. She opted for delicate, flawless makeup including nude lips and kohled eyes. The actress styled her hair in heavy waves. Priyanka’s audacious and outspoken looks have left her admirers awestruck, and we couldn’t agree more.

