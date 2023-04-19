Trends :Eid 2023 DateEid-UL-Fitr WishesEid 2023 Mehndi DesignAkshaya Tritiya 2023World Heritage Day 2023
Priyanka Chopra Looks Straight Out Of A Dreamscape In A Red Gown At The Citadel Premiere In London

The internet is loving this look and is claiming it to be one of Priyanka's best looks to date, well we agree!

April 19, 2023

Every bit of this look was absolute goals! (Images: Instagram)

While a lot of people are excited to witness Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ magical energy on screen together, some fans have been taking notes and are looking forward to the promotional and premiere looks of the two stars. Both, Madden and Chopra Jonas have not disappointed fashion critics across the globe during all the appearances for the show.

The stars disappoint us even at the London premiere, especially our ‘Desi Girl’, Priyanka Chopra. The best part about her is the fact that she is always willing to experiment and does not shy away from trying out different looks in the search of what can truly go with her vibe. However, Priyanka’s look from the grand London premiere was subtle yet stunning.

Take a look- 

Priyanka opted for a mesmerising, off-shoulder, low-necked gown in red. From the pictures, one can assume that the satin was extremely soft in texture which is why the dress inevitably looked brighter. The beautiful gown accentuated Priyanka’s figure through a lovely corset-like bodice which also added a whole vintage point to the look and the gorgeous neckline was perfect because it was extremely simple to look at but at the same time it did not take away any attention from the rest of the dress. The train on the back of the dress gave the uber-chic dress with a flowy skirt-like bottom, a royal touch.

The actress chose the minimalistic route when opting for accessories, by choosing a beautiful diamond earring which had a tear-drop-like structure, some nice rings and of course heels to conquer the world. In terms of hair and make-up the founder of Anomaly, knew exactly what she was doing, when she decided to literally let her hair down for the evening because that looked great. With winged eyeliner, bold red lips, and structured cheekbones against a very dewy nude base, she killed it. Special mention has to go to the really well-done eyebrows!

