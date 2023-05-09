Priyanka Chopra Makes Sure We Fall In 'Love Again' With Her White Dress

During the promotional events for her film, Love Again, in New York City, Priyanka Chopra made a stunning appearance with co-star Sam Heughan. The actress left onlookers spellbound as she donned a beautiful white dress that accentuated her glam and charm. Her fans couldn’t get enough of her glitzy and sizzling allure as she was captured by the paparazzi outside the venue. The stunning halter-neck dress had an ankle-length hem, a plunging V-neckline that extended to her midriff, a seemingly backless design, a cinched waist, an A-line flowy skirt with hidden pleats, and a figure-skimming silhouette that accentuated her curves.

Priyanka Chopra complemented her stunning white dress with identical stilettos that peeped out from under the skirt, white cat-eye sunglasses, gold hoops, and a matching gemstone ring. Adding to her already glamorous look, she opted for a mauve lip colour, dramatic winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, delicate eye shadow, rouged cheeks, feathery brows, a dewy base, and a lightly contoured face. She styled her hair in a sleek centre part, completing her gorgeous ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra’s red-carpet appearances have been turning heads, and her latest outfit for the Love Again movie premiere after-party was no exception. She opted for a stunning pastel cutout outfit that showcased her impeccable style. The dress featured full sleeves, an uneven hemline, and a cutaway pattern in the stomach area, making for an alluring and glamorous look. Priyanka’s lightly glam makeup and open hair complemented the outfit perfectly, while the addition of a pink sling bag and strappy white heels completed the ensemble.

Earlier, the actress sported a magnificent blue gown. The strapless mermaid gown featured intricate ruffle detailing at the neckline and a dramatic bow at the back, adding to the outfit’s dramatic appearance. The floor-sweeping train and bodycon fit further accentuated her curves. Priyanka accessorized the outfit with a beautiful necklace with stones and silver hoops that complemented her look. Her makeup consisted of well-defined cheekbones, lots of mascara, kohled eyes, and pink lip colour.

Directed by James Strouse, Love Again has already created a buzz among fans, thanks to its refreshing storyline. Adding to the excitement, Love Again will also mark the acting debut of renowned singer Celine Dion. The film follows the journey of Mira, who is trying to cope with the loss of her fiance. She continues to text her late lover and eventually falls for the man who ends up with her fiance’s old number. After its US release on May 5, Love Again is now set to woo Indian audiences as it hits screens on May 12.

