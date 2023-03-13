Priyanka Chopra To Aishwarya Rai: How Indian-Origin Celebs Brought Sheer Glam To The Oscars Red Carpet

Cinephiles nationwide are glued to their screens to watch Hollywood’s biggest event, the Oscars. This year, many Indian-origin stars will be attending the 95th Academy Awards. The event also serves as a platform for celebrities to flaunt their best looks on the red carpet. To celebrate the Oscars, let’s look at the times when Indian-origin superstars such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai, Mindy Kaling, and Lilly Singh made a mark with their red-carpet appearances.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has always stunned on the Oscars red carpet with her impeccable fashion choices. In 2016, she made her Oscars debut in a gorgeous white Zuhair Murad gown, featuring delicate lacework and sequins. The following year, she upped the fashion game in a Ralph & Russo white-and-silver gown. She completed both looks with bold red lipstick and a sleek hairdo, showcasing her effortless elegance and sophistication. Her fashion choices have solidified her place as a style icon, admired by many for her impeccable taste and timeless elegance.

Mindy Kaling

Another Indian-origin actress who made a statement at the Oscars is Mindy Kaling. In 2020, Mindy Kaling wore a yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown. She accessorized her look with statement earrings and a sleek bun. The vibrant colour of her dress perfectly complemented her skin tone, making her stand out from the rest.

Lilly Singh

Actress and comedian, Lilly Singh, also made a statement at the Oscars in 2020. The diva wore a tailored Adeam suit with a detachable skirt and the final appearance was just stunning. She accessorised the pantsuit with exquisite Adeam pieces like diamond-studded gold heels, pearl earrings and rings, a boxy white pocketbook with a gold chain handle, and a huge multi-strand gold necklace. A tulle shirt worn under the belted jacket was one of the coolest elements of her red carpet outfit.

Dev Patel

At the 89th Academy Awards, Dev Patel made a bold statement with his fashion choice, showcasing his unique style. He wore a sleek and modern ivory tuxedo by Burberry, featuring contrasting black pants. His look was a refreshing change from the traditional black tuxedos often seen on the Oscars red carpet. Patel completed his look with a black bowtie and black shoes, adding a touch of sophistication to his overall ensemble.

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto’s appearance on the 2009 Oscars red carpet was nothing short of stunning. The Indian actress, who had just starred in the critically acclaimed film “Slumdog Millionaire," wore a gorgeous John Galliano gown in a striking shade of blue. The dress featured intricate beading and a flowing skirt that billowed as she walked down the red carpet. Pinto completed her look with simple jewellery and bold red lipstick, perfectly complementing the vibrant blue of her dress. Her elegant and sophisticated fashion choice stood out on the red carpet, solidifying her place as a fashion diva.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s power couples, made a fashion statement on the Oscars red carpet in 2009. Aishwarya Rai wore a stunning off-white strapless gown by Armani Privé, featuring intricate beading and a voluminous skirt. While Abhishek Bachchan opted for a classic black tuxedo by Tom Ford, paired with a white shirt and black bowtie. The couple complemented each other perfectly on the red carpet.

