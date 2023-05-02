Priyanka Chopra's Citadel Promotions: A Masterclass In Style And Fashion

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who has made her mark in Bollywood and beyond. With her stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense, she is a force to be reckoned with in the industry. During the promotions of her upcoming Amazon Prime series, Citadel, she once again proved that she is a style icon, showcasing an impressive range of outfits that perfectly accentuated her best features. From bold prints to statement accessories, each outfit was carefully curated to make a statement and leave a lasting impression. With each new appearance, she continues to inspire and influence fans around the world, solidifying her place as a true fashion icon.

Let us scroll through the best 3 outfits that she wore during Citadel promotions:

Priyanka Chopra’s recent red dress was a showstopper, with a low, off-the-shoulder neckline that added a touch of vintage glamour to the outfit. The corset-like bodice accentuated her curves while the simple yet elegant neckline allowed the rest of the dress to take centre stage. The flowy skirt-like bottom with a regal trail added an extra touch of sophistication to the look. Priyanka’s makeup was kept simple with bold red lips and nude eyeshadow, while her wavy hair perfectly complemented the overall aesthetic. With this stunning outfit, Priyanka once again proved why she is a fashion icon that can effortlessly pull off any style.

“When in Rome," the actress wrote in the caption while giving off all the bossy vibes in this orange outfit. The blazer’s oversized fit, padded shoulders, high-rise waist, and straight-leg fitting of the trousers achieved an edgy and fashionable silhouette. The double-breasted closure and notch lapel collars added a sense of sophistication to the overall look. Priyanka accessorised her semi-formal ensemble with tasteful jewellery. She selected a watch that looked like a bracelet, hoop earrings, striking rings, and a delicate bracelet-style bracelet. The ensemble was given a casual feel with nude makeup, a half-tied ponytail, and a dishevelled haircut.

A light blue and black georgette gown looked lovely on Priyanka Chopra. The dress had a thigh-high side split and cascaded to wrapped embellishments. It had layers in the back, hugged Priyanka Chopra’s figure, and flawlessly highlighted her curves. A black and silver anklet and classic shoes with platform heels completed her outfit. She finished her day’s outfit with diamond ear studs to keep it simple. The actor posed for photos at the occasion while sporting open, straight locks with a side part.

