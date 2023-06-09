Priyanka Chopra’s Twin Ponytail at the Bulgari Gala Takes Away Eyes From Her Gorgeous Gown

With each red carpet appearance, Priyanka Chopra never fails to serve fashion goals. Her recent streak of topping the style charts has been fairly notable, and her most recent one is unquestionably a milestone. This time, Priyanka made a statement with her hairstyle rather than her attire.

The Citadel actress was in Rome, Italy, for the Bulgari Hotel’s inauguration. The Bulgari brand ambassador attracted attention with her haircut in addition to turning heads in a white gown with a plunging neckline.

Check out Priyanka’s look right here:

Priyanka chose high tied twin ponytails with the centre divider to keep it fashionable and give the otherwise plain dress a slight anime feel. The half-ponytails on either side of the crown gave the outfit a really eye-catching charm.

In addition to adding extensions to the style, Priyanka chose light brown hair colours to give it some depth and volume.

Overall, Priyanka’s attire, which included white heels and fringe accents, appeared to be a magnificent red-carpet ensemble that she wore to the event. Her emerald necklace with a large gem was the sole colour added to the outfit.

At the occasion, Priyanka and Zendaya, another Bulgari brand ambassador, were photographed together.

The diva likes to play around with her hair when it comes to hairstyles. Priyanka followed the Karl Lagerfeld motif and wore a black and white gown to the Met Gala 2023 event. Her haircut added some extra flair to the ensemble and left a lasting impact.