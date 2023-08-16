Proper Sleep To Workout, Tips To Keep Your Skin Glowing After You Turn 30

Keeping the skin healthy is one of the most important things. Skin is not just a protective barrier; it also reflects the overall health and well-being of the person. Similar to other body organs, it is quite important to keep the skin healthy. Our skin protects us from outside dirt and tries its best to maintain its glow. As we grow older, the quality of the skin diminishes, and it becomes quite essential to maintain it at all times. Nowadays, there are various supplements available on the market that help improve the quality of the skin. But it becomes very important to understand the type of skin one has and use products or supplements based on that. Skin health can be maintained naturally. So, let’s look at some of the anti-ageing tips for women over 30:

Keep yourself hydrated: Drinking water is one of the simplest and most effective ways of keeping the skin healthy. Having an adequate amount of water every day helps in removing toxins and keeping the body hydrated, which results in maintaining the youthfulness of the skin. According to reports, hydrated skin is less prone to dryness and dullness.

Proper workout: Working out after 30 becomes essential to keeping the body fit. Focusing on core strength helps in the proper circulation of blood and helps in maintaining a glow on the face. Aside from that, yoga can also be incorporated to maintain a healthy glow.

Sun protection: Exposure to the sun results in premature ageing, wrinkles, and skin damage. It becomes quite essential to protect the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. It is advised that sunscreen that has an SP of 30 or above should be applied whenever one steps out in the sun.