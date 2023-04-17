Protect Your Vision: The Link between Eye Care, Myopia, Glaucoma, and Diabetes

Our eyes are not just aesthetically pleasing organs, but also play a crucial role in our overall well-being. However, it is common for people to overlook the importance of taking care of their eyes until an issue arises. This can result in serious conditions like myopia, glaucoma, and diabetic eye problems. Therefore, it is essential to prioritize our eye health by giving it the proper attention and care it deserves.

“Myopia, commonly known as near-sightedness is an eye disorder due to which distant objects appear blurry while nearer objects remain clear. This happens when the cornea is overly curved, or the eyeball is too lengthy, causing light rays to concentrate in front of the retina instead of directly on it," says Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, CEO of Jagat Pharma & Director, Dr. Basu Eye Hospital.

Another condition that can affect our eyes is glaucoma which may result due to a variety of reasons that harm the optic nerve and can lead to partial and even complete blindness. “Primary open-angle glaucoma, the most prevalent type, is usually called the “silent thief of sight" because it frequently exhibits no signs until vision loss. Besides, diabetes can also have a number of adverse effects on our eyes. Elevated blood sugar levels can potentially harm the blood vessels in the retina, developing into diabetic retinopathy, the most common cause of adult blindness. Also, diabetes increases a person’s risk for glaucoma and cataracts," adds Dr Basu.

Dr Basu shares some common Ayurvedic principles and practices that can help protect your drishti (vision):

Satvik Diet

Ayurveda recommends a Satvik diet regime consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, jaggery, pulses and seeds. This diet is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect your eyes from free radicals that can cause damage. Practice Trataka

Trataka is a yogic technique that involves gazing steadily at a fixed point, such as a candle flame, to improve concentration and focus. Regular practice of Trataka is said to improve eye health and vision. Manage Blood Sugar

High blood sugar levels can harm the blood vessels in your eyes and lead to vision problems. Ayurveda recommends managing blood sugar levels through a healthy diet, exercise, stress reduction techniques and consumption of herbs like neem and guduchi. Nasya

This practice prevents eye disorders like myopia and glaucoma. Nasya is an Ayurvedic practice that involves applying herbal oils or powders to nasal passages. This practice is believed to improve vision by eliminating toxins from the body and improving circulation. Netra Basti

Netra Basti is an Ayurvedic eye treatment that involves placing a dam of dough around the eye and filling it with warm medicated oil or ghee. This treatment is said to improve eye health by nourishing the tissues and promoting circulation, especially assisting people with diabetes-related eye issues. Use Eye Drops

Ayurvedic drops from herbs like triphala, amla, and rose water can soothe the eyes and reduce dryness and irritation.

Taking steps to prevent and manage myopia, glaucoma, and diabetes-related eye problems can help us maintain good vision and overall health. Don’t wait until a problem arises to prioritize your eye health – schedule regular eye exams and take steps to protect your vision today.

