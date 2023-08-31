Pulses To Chia Seeds, 6 Foods That Can Help Prevent Iron Deficiency In Body

Iron deficiency is among the most common problems faced by people in today’s world. A lack of iron in the body can cause serious health problems. Its symptoms include weakness, extreme fatigue, dizziness and headaches, coupled with anaemia. Iron is one of the most important minerals in our body. It is necessary to have a balanced diet that supplements you with the necessary amounts of iron. There are many foods that are rich in iron and can be easily incorporated into our daily diets to prevent its deficiency. Let’s look at some food items that can help cure iron deficiency:

Chicken Thighs: Even though all the parts of chicken are quite rich in nutrients, chicken thighs are considerably high in iron. They can help fight iron deficiency.

Seafood: Seafoods are one of the major sources of nutrients in the body. They are high in protein, low in calories, and high in omega-3 fatty acids. Apart from this, they are rich in iron. Sea oysters can be eaten to improve immunity, testosterone, and iron levels in the body.

Dried Apricots: Dried apricots are also a good source of iron. They do not have many calories, and the presence of vitamin C in them helps improve iron absorption in the body.

Pulses: Pulses also have a good nutritional value. Half a cup of boiled pulses has enough protein and iron in them. It also has fibres, which help improve the digestive system of the body.

Chia Seeds: Chia seeds are one of the most common types of seeds that are consumed by people. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and have enough iron in them. It also has calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, which are quite important for the body.