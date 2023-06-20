Puri Ratha Yatra 2023: History, Significance, Rituals, Mantra and Legend

PURI RATH YATRA 2023: Puri Ratha Yatra, deemed one of the biggest religious festivals, will be held this year on Tuesday, June 20. The festival marks the time when three holy deities are taken out of their temples in a colourful procession to meet devotees in a large gathering. The biggest processions take place in the Puri region of Odisha. It is believed to be one of the oldest chariot festivals that symbolise the ceremonial procession of the Lord Jagannath, his younger sister Subhadra, and elder brother Balabhadra. The deities are relocated for a period of seven days to another temple believed to be their aunt’s home.

PURI RATH YATRA HISTORY

THE idols of the deities are made out of wood and decorated with cloth. They are crafted to be malformed with large heads and no arms. The humungous chariots of the deities are prepared by a specialized team of carpenters who seemingly have hereditary rights for the work. The idols of the Hindu gods are transported to the Gundicha temple during the festival.

PURI RATH YATRA RITUAL

First day

The holy chariot procession’s journey toward Gundicha temple begins. Second day

The gods reside in the temple and the occasion has been named Hera Panchami. Third day

The devotees offer prayer to the deities during Sandhya Darshan. Fourth day

The deities return back home during Bahuda Yatra. Fifth day

The chariots stay outside the Jagannath Temple and are adorned with gold jewellery during Sunabesa. Sixth day

A special drink is offered to the chariots during Aadhar Pana. Seventh day

It marks the end of the holy procession with a special ritual called Niladri Bije.

PURI RATH YATRA MANTRA

Nilachala Nivasaya Nityaya Parmatmane Balabhadra Subhadrayam Jagannathaya Te Nama

Shree Krishna Govind Hare Murari Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva Achyutam Keshvam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Jaanki Vallabham

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare HarePuri Rath Yatra legend

PURI RATHA YATRA LEGENDS

There are many legends associated with the chariot festival, one that suggests the three gods leave their temple to fulfil a promise they made to their aunt. They said to have vowed to annually visit her home which continues even centuries later.

Another claim about the malformed idols suggests that it was Lord Vishwakarma who arrived as an old carpenter to make the idols. King Indrayumna convinced him to carve the deities but his only condition was not to be disturbed during the process.