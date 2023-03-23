Quitting Alcohol: Bella Hadid's Sobriety Milestone

Bella Hadid dressed up for a night out with friends in Las Vegas. What Occasion, you may ask? She celebrated five months of sobriety. The 26-year-old supermodel shared a series of pictures on Instagram in a red ensemble. Her caption read “5mo" with a cancel sign and several drink emojis, indicating her milestone achievement. For the occasion, the diva donned a bright red midi dress that consisted of long sleeves along and a matching belt with a silver buckle. She completed the look with black strappy heels and opted for dewy makeup which included kohled eyes, well-done brows, bronzer, glossy lips and a curly hairdo.

In a 2022 interview with Instyle magazine, she revealed her decision to quit alcohol. She disclosed that there was a point when it became difficult for her to quit drinking, which worsened her “anxiety." However, after seeing the scans that showed the negative impact of alcohol on her health, she found it much more difficult to reach for a drink.

Quitting alcohol can bring about a multitude of benefits for both physical and mental health. Here are five key benefits of quitting alcohol and tips to help you control consumption.

Benefits of quitting alcohol

Better physical health: Quitting alcohol can help improve liver function, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease. Improved mental health: Quitting alcohol can improve overall mental health and lead to better mood regulation. Weight loss: Alcohol is high in calories and can lead to weight gain. Quitting it can help with weight loss goals and lead to an overall healthier lifestyle. Better sleep: Quitting alcohol can result in better quality sleep, leading to increased energy levels and better overall health.

Simple tips to quit alcohol

How to start your journey

Set achievable goals: Start by setting achievable goals, such as reducing your alcohol intake gradually or abstaining from alcohol for a certain period of time.

Seek support: Reach out to friends and family who support your decision to quit alcohol, or consider joining a support group. Find alternative activities: Identify other activities that you enjoy and can substitute for drinking alcohol. This can include exercise, hobbies, or socializing with friends in alcohol-free settings. Practice self-care: Taking care of your physical and mental health can help reduce stress and promote overall well-being. This can include getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and practising relaxation techniques such as meditation or yoga. Reward yourself: Celebrate small victories along the way to help maintain motivation. Treat yourself to something you enjoy that is not related to alcohol.

Quitting alcohol can have significant positive impacts on both physical and mental health. It can lead to improved overall well-being, increased energy levels, and a healthier lifestyle. If you’re looking to make a change in your life, quitting alcohol can be a great place to start.

