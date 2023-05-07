Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: 10 Inspirational Quotes by the Bard of Bengal

RABINDRANATH TAGORE JAYANTI 2023: The 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, a monumental figure in Indian literature, is being observed today. Born in 1861 to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi, Rabindranath Tagore was the harbinger of the Renaissance in Bengal. The polymath, who had his first creative piece published at the age of 16, became the first Indian figure to receive the Nobel Prize in the field of Literature in 1913.

Tagore’s compositions were used as national anthems by not just one, but two countries. Jana Gana Mana written by the Noble laureate in 1911 was adopted as India’s national anthem on January 24, 1950, whereas his Amar Shonar Bangala was officially adopted as Bangladesh’s national anthem in 1972. At 80, Tagore breathed his last on August 7, 1941.

Some of Rabindranath Tagore’s critically acclaimed works are- Chokher Bali, Kabuliwallah, The Postmaster, Gora, Tasher Desh, and Shesher Kabita among others.

As we celebrate the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore today, it is time to recall the top ten quotes of the bard of Bengal:

“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come" “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high; Where knowledge is free" “Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom" “The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence." “If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door- or I’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present." “You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water." “Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark" “Facts are many, but the truth is one." “Depth of friendship does not depend on the length of acquaintance." “Love is an endless mystery, because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it."

