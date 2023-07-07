Radhika Madan Slays in a Structured Green Gown, Looks All Things Gorgeous

Radhika Madan has won many hearts in the past with her outstanding performances in Bollywood since her debut. Her clothing choices quickly followed suit. The New York Indian Film Festival will screen her most recent film, Sanaa. The actress chose an olive green metallic gown for the formal event’s opening night. The structured wavy silhouette of the floor-length off-shoulder gown wraps her body flawlessly from all angles. The attire was from the Nour by Neharika line. She chose to wear little makeup with shimmering eyelashes, kohled eyes, and a neutral lip colour. She left her hair in a sleek cut with a side partition.

The fashion police were in heaven when they saw Radhika Madan’s all-white ensemble on the IIFA 2023 red carpet. The clothing was from Surya Sarkar’s racks, and the cut-out detailing was stunning. The front of the tiny dress features a daring V-shaped cutout, which is supported by a fitted bodice. The puffy straps on the one-shoulder dress added drama to the monochromatic outfit by emphasising the one shoulder.

Just, while revelling in the success of her just released web series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Radhika caught everyone’s attention wearing a pink lehenga with modern elements. Radhika Madan donned a pink saree dress from the line of designer Amit Aggarwal. Radhika Madan posted a collection of pictures with the caption “Flamingo-ing."

In her vibrant bright pink lehenga with its designer-specific touches, Radhika performed admirably. Her gorgeous lehenga was a fusion of traditional design elements and modern decorations, and it perfectly captured the ethnic style that she controlled the streets of Mexico. The flared lehenga skirt and the strappy blouse with a plunging neckline looked wonderful together, and the attached structured dupatta added to the glitter. Her strong necklace and earrings added another ethnic touch to the clothing as she finished her look. We are not surprised that she executed it beautifully.