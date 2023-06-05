Radhika Madan Turns Into Green Goddess for PETA India World Environment Day Vegan Campaign

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India’s latest vegan commercial features versatile actor Radhika Madan posing in a garment made of cabbage leaves and urging viewers to “Turn Over a New Leaf" and “Try Vegan". The eye-catching print ad, which made its premiere on World Environment Day (5 June), was photographed by photographer Sahil Behal and features Saisha Shinde’s costume, Cassandra Kehren’s hair and makeup, and Sukriti Grover’s styling.

Madan made the decision to become vegan several years ago in order to improve her physical fitness for the role of a teen in Angrezi Medium. She persisted in doing so even after the cameras stopped filming.

“My character, Tarika, from Angrezi Medium helped me discover vegan foods, and it completely changed my mindset and gave me a clearer perspective on life," says Madan. “I have a lot of leafy greens, sattu is my source of protein, and there’s so much variety contrary to what people think. I encourage everyone to try being plant-based – help the animals and yourself, too!"

Anyone who follows Madan’s example and adopts a vegan lifestyle drastically reduces their carbon footprint because animal agriculture accounts for over a fifth of all greenhouse gas emissions caused by humans. Researchers from the University of Oxford discovered that being vegan can cut food emissions by as much as 73%. Going vegan can also help prevent the spread of fatal diseases like COVID-19 and SARS, which are all linked to the confinement and death of animals for food.

Of course, eating a vegan diet benefits animals. In the “Glass Walls" film exposé from PETA India, it is revealed that hens butchered for food are frequently chained upside down before having their throats sliced. Before being carried to the abattoir, cows, buffaloes and pigs are jammed into vehicles in such great numbers that their bones frequently break, and as they scream, they are stabbed in the heart. Fish are either chopped open while still alive or suffocate on the decks of fishing boats.

Madan joins the list of famous people who have partnered with PETA India to promote wholesome, cruelty-free meatless meals, including Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Hema Malini, R Madhavan, and many others.

On its website, PETA India provides a free vegan beginning kit, according to the philosophy that “animals are not ours to eat" and opposing speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. Visit PETAIndia.com or follow the organisation on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram for more information.

Madan, who is quickly becoming one of the busiest actors in the business, is representing Indian cinema internationally. Several major film festivals, including the Toronto major Film Festival, the New York Indian Film Festival, and the Cannes Film Festival, hosted the world premieres of her films, including Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Kacchey Limbu, and Sanaa.

Madan is currently preparing for a number of films in 2023, including Kacchey Limbu, Sanaa, the Akshay Kumar-starring remake of Oscar contender Soorarai Pottru, Happy Teacher’s Day, directed by Mikhil Musale, and Rumi Ki Sharafat, produced by renowned commercial filmmaker Prashant Bhagia.