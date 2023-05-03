Trends :Horoscope TodayLunar Eclipse 2023Buddha Purnima 2023Lips CareWorld Cartoonist Day 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Radhika Merchant Wears a Gorgeous Midi Dress to the Inaugural Show of 'Sound of Music' at NMACC, Price Is...

Radhika Merchant Wears a Gorgeous Midi Dress to the Inaugural Show of 'Sound of Music' at NMACC, Price Is...

Radhika Merchant was captured on camera arriving at the NMACC's Sound of Music event in sheer flair. Discover what the pretty woman wore at the event this evening 

Advertisement

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:30 IST

Mumbai, India

At today's opening performance of Sound of Music at NMACC, Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a midi dress from the racks of Aje.
At today's opening performance of Sound of Music at NMACC, Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a midi dress from the racks of Aje.

The iconic musical ‘The Sound of Music’ is all set to make its official premiere in India. This international Broadway musical is being presented for the first time in India by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. This grand event is held in Mumbai, the City of Dreams. Attending this well-known musical will undoubtedly be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “The Sound of Music" is the NMACC’s newest major event, and it will no doubt continue to establish remarkable records.

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s fiancée, is a fashionable diva. She frequently draws attention with her chic and classy clothing choices. When Radhika arrived at NMACC for the inaugural event this evening, she exuded the heights of grace and elegance.

Advertisement

Radhika was photographed sporting an expensive yet stunning midi dress from the racks of Aje, which retails for a whopping Rs. 58,100.00. Hand-painted blossoms in placement motifs are added to the Paradiso Cinched Midi Dress. A raw-edged neckline, strong contrast stitching, and sculptural bodice pleats are all features of this flowing midi dress.

Let us inform you that the midi dress that Radhika wore is also for sale on the Aje. website and costs Rs. 58,100.00.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Earlier in April 2023, Radhika Merchant dazzled in a Prabal Gurung corset and skirt ensemble at a book launch event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. On Tuesday, April 11, fashion designer Prabal Gurung, who also attended the NMACC launch ceremonies, posted a series of breathtaking images of Radhika wearing the eye-catching blue-and-white ensemble to Instagram. She chose a corset and matching skirt from the designer’s Resort 2023 Collection, winning the co-ord game with style.

Meanwhile, longtime friends Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant announced their engagement in January 2023.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: May 03, 2023, 20:52 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 10:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week