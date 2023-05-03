Radhika Merchant Wears a Gorgeous Midi Dress to the Inaugural Show of 'Sound of Music' at NMACC, Price Is...

The iconic musical ‘The Sound of Music’ is all set to make its official premiere in India. This international Broadway musical is being presented for the first time in India by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. This grand event is held in Mumbai, the City of Dreams. Attending this well-known musical will undoubtedly be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “The Sound of Music" is the NMACC’s newest major event, and it will no doubt continue to establish remarkable records.

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s fiancée, is a fashionable diva. She frequently draws attention with her chic and classy clothing choices. When Radhika arrived at NMACC for the inaugural event this evening, she exuded the heights of grace and elegance.

Radhika was photographed sporting an expensive yet stunning midi dress from the racks of Aje, which retails for a whopping Rs. 58,100.00. Hand-painted blossoms in placement motifs are added to the Paradiso Cinched Midi Dress. A raw-edged neckline, strong contrast stitching, and sculptural bodice pleats are all features of this flowing midi dress.

Let us inform you that the midi dress that Radhika wore is also for sale on the Aje. website and costs Rs. 58,100.00.

Earlier in April 2023, Radhika Merchant dazzled in a Prabal Gurung corset and skirt ensemble at a book launch event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. On Tuesday, April 11, fashion designer Prabal Gurung, who also attended the NMACC launch ceremonies, posted a series of breathtaking images of Radhika wearing the eye-catching blue-and-white ensemble to Instagram. She chose a corset and matching skirt from the designer’s Resort 2023 Collection, winning the co-ord game with style.

Meanwhile, longtime friends Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant announced their engagement in January 2023.

