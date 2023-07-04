Rahul Mishra’s We, The People Weaves A Magical Narrative Of Age-Old Craft With An Artistic Expression

“The finest creator, God must be an embroiderer," Rahul Mishra weaved reality and imagination into the We, The People collection.

Couturier Rahul Mishra’s Couture Fall 2023 collection dived deep into the world of the enablers of couture - the artisans. Showcasing a line that turned imagination into reality, each motif, each silhouette and each embroidery beautifully captured Rahul Mishra’s narrative and was brought to life in an outdoor setting at one of the oldest French Institutions - Monnaie de Paris.

Recognising and empowering the artisans since the very beginning, it’s always been about the community at Rahul Mishra’s atelier. The We, The People collection is a homage to every individual that made this collective dream possible.

The open-air venue featured the karigars seated with the adda (embroidery frame) and looked at ease as they followed the loop, knot and pull silk thread out of the fabric routine at the historical venue. The show opened with models dressed in celestial black and silver ensembles setting a glamorous tone to the showcase. The palette of hues transitioned from black, silver, and gold to deep tones such as purple, and pastel hues such as lavender and ivory.

Known for his intricate embroideries, the collection highlighted a series of artistic motifs enhanced with colour and thread work. From the majestic tiger motif to the signature 3D foliage clusters, each creation presented on the runway narrated a tale of India’s distinguished craftsmanship. Made in India for the world, ‘We, The People’ articulates itself in a contemporary fashion while highlighting the quintessential, slow handwork of Rahul Mishra’s atelier.

Bold, edgy and sexy silhouettes including sarees, capes, pantsuits, bodysuits etc were enhanced with embroidery, 3D applique and shimmery detailing. Closing the show with A R Rahman’s soul-stirring voice playing in the background, the showstopper look featured a serene 3D tone-on-tone embroidered ivory contemporary bridal lehenga set gliding gracefully against the neutral historical monument.