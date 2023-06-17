Raise Your Hand If You Also Love Alia Bhatt’s Vibrant Airport Look

Alia Bhatt has carved a niche for herself not only in the film industry but also in the world of fashion. Known for her impeccable style and innate sense of fashion, Alia has emerged as an absolute fashionista. Be it a casual or a red carpet look, she effortlessly sets trends with her stunning ensembles. Her airport looks are also worth looking forward to. For example, her recent appearance in a cute ensemble as the actress flew out of the city on Wednesday night. Alia styled a cute crochet top, with a pair of baggy jeans while posing for the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt exuded elegance in a vibrant, multicolored top adorned with heart-shaped patterns in a variety of shades. The top featured button details along the torso and full sleeves, adding a charming touch to her ensemble. Alia paired this with contrasting blue baggy denims, creating a well-coordinated look.