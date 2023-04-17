Rajgira Paratha: A Healthy Option To Try Out This Baisakhi Weekend

Baisakhi, which marks the foundation of the Khalsa Panth in Sikhism, is being celebrated across North India. Popularly known as the ‘bread basket of India’, Punjab also celebrates the arrival of the harvest season on this day. Baisakhi usually falls on April 13 or 14. This year, it is being celebrated on Friday, April 14. Food plays a significant role in Baisakhi as a lavish meal is consumed in many parts of the country. People in Punjab enjoy eating foods like Sarso Ka Saag, Aloo Paratha, Kheer, Punjabi Kadhi, Yellow Rice and much more.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor never fails to wow everyone with his culinary skills. He introduced a unique paratha recipe on his Instagram that will fit perfectly with your Baisakhi plans. “Powerful Rajgira and a little spice in Rozi Roti, so the food becomes tasty and filling," he wrote.

On Baisakhi, try this mouth-watering Rajgira paratha recipe at home:

Ingredients:

1 cup of amaranth (rajgira) flour.

1/2 cup of whole-wheat flour.

1/2 tsp ginger-green chili paste.

1 tsp cumin seeds.

1/2 tsp red chili powder.

Salt as per your taste.

1/2 tbsp lemon juice.

1 ½ tsp ghee.

One medium-sized peeled and boiled potato.

1 tbsp fresh coriander leaves.

Oil.

Yogurt for serving.

Method:

In a mixing bowl, add amaranth flour, mashed potato, green chili paste, cumin seeds, lemon juice, red chili powder and rock salt. Mix well to form a dough-like consistency. If the dough feels dry, add water until it comes together. Divide the dough into small lemon-sized portions and shape them into smooth balls using your palms. Place the dough between two sheets of plastic wrap. Using a rolling pin, gently roll it out into a round disc of desired thickness. If the dough sticks to the rolling pin or surface, you can sprinkle a little amaranth flour to remove it. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Put the Rajgira paratha on the pan and cook until bubbles start to form on the surface. Flip the paratha and cook for another minute, applying a little ghee or oil on the surface. Use a spatula to press gently. Once the paratha is cooked on both sides and turns golden brown, remove it from the pan and place it on a plate. Serve hot Rajgira parathas with yogurt, chutney, or a side dish of your choice. Enjoy these delicious parathas during your fasting period or as a healthy meal option.

