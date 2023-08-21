Raksha Bandhan 2023: 11 Amazing Gifting Ideas For Your Lovely Sibling, Details Inside

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and it is truly that one time of the year when brothers and sisters let go of all their problems, sarcasm and come together to celebrate no matter what. It is one of those celebrations that everybody looks forward to with so much love and eagerness.

Rakhi is also synonymous with gifts and a lot of food alongside unadulterated love and endless attention. In case, you still have not thought of or bought a present for your sibling then we have got your back.

Here is a list of gifts that will definitely bring a smile to your sibling’s face when you gift it to them-

Advertisement

Gift Hamper From The Gift Studio

The Gift Studio hampers are unique because they allow you to tailor a personalized hamper specifically for your beloved sister and brother. You have the option to choose from a variety of items to create a custom-made gift that matches their preference and taste. These hampers provide a platform to express your love in the most sincere and meaningful way possible, whether it’s through a selection of delectable treats, beautiful keepsakes, or heartfelt messages.

Rang De Lipstick- Berly:

Advertisement

Lipsticks are always a girl’s best friend and it becomes an all-time favourite vanity when it is skin friendly and vegan. Don’t delay further, buy your sister a lipstick from Rang Dé that is velvety smooth with an intense colour payoff to make for the perfect pout! Opaque and long-lasting, it’s the ultimate swipe-and-go formula. Infused with Natural Amino acids, Olive oil, and Peppermint oil, this lip balm hydrates and plumps your lips without compromising on your favourite matte finish.

Syska SW200 Smartwatch

Advertisement

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan by gifting your fitness enthusiast sibling the Syska SW200 Smartwatch – the ultimate present that combines fitness and fashion. Tailored to prioritize their well-being, this smartwatch offers a range of features perfect for an active lifestyle and style preferences. Notably, this can also be an ideal fit for your sister, with female health tracking allowing her to monitor her menstrual cycle, ovulation, and pregnancy stages. Beyond its wellness capabilities, this watch boasts 100+ cloud watch faces, sedentary alerts, hand sanitization reminders, SpO2 monitoring, and a 1.28-inch water-resistant IPS-LCD touchscreen.

Advertisement

GOVO GoBuds 577 True Wireless Earbuds

This Raksha Bandhan, present your gaming sibling with the ultimate fusion of exceptional audio and style – the GOVO GoBuds 577 True Wireless earbuds. Let them embark on a gaming adventure like never before, immersed in deep bass and authentic sound produced by dynamic 13mm drivers. With a robust 470mAh battery delivering an impressive 52-hour playback time, these earbuds symbolize enduring gaming sessions and melodies that echo just like the unbreakable bond of siblings.

Imara Saree

Advertisement

Imara’s ethnic wear collection showcases a diverse range of outfits like sarees, salwar suits, lehengas, and kurtis. These garments often feature intricate embroidery, embellishments, and rich fabrics, reflecting a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern silhouettes. The brand has gained popularity for its commitment to quality, attention to detail, and its ability to stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends.

The Asymmetric Bandhgala Suit By Raghavendra Rathore

Give your sibling the gift of elegance and sophistication with this impeccable bandhgala suit, perfect for creating a lasting impression on special occasions.

UFO Series – Hard-Shell Travel Backpack

Its unique diamond-cut ABS hard-shell design ensures durability and style for their travels. With separate compartments for a laptop, iPad, and documents, as well as various pockets for organizing ease, this backpack offers practicality and efficiency. A thoughtful gift that reflects your care and consideration for their travel needs.

Uber-Chic Shirts From Bombay Shirt Company

Custom-made clothing brand Bombay Shirt Company has collaborated with maximalist fashion designer Bobo Calcutta to create a limited-edition collection of 6 men’s shirts featuring elements from a mesmerising painting created by Ayushman Mitra, Founder and Creative Director of Bobo Calcutta.

The collection features super-soft and smooth shirts made with vegan silk and 100% cotton. You can design your shirt with your preferred customisations and gift them to your brother.

Denver Autograph Collection Deodrants

Opt for a fragrance with strong, woody notes like cedarwood, sandalwood, and vetiver. You can gift your brother Denver Deo Autograph Collection Maestro. It embodies confidence and charisma, perfect for a dashing sibling. An intense, powerful and fresh fragrance that begins with notes of bergamot, lemon pineapple. The composition is heated by the aromatic notes of geranium, jasmine and bay leaves. Lower notes will afford you the luxury of cedar, patchouli and sandalwood, blended with tobacco and musk.

HK Basic Phone Covers-

Your phone is more than just a piece of technology but an extension of you during this day and age. Customization is critical, and this Raksha Bandhan, you can treat your sisters with amazing HK basic exclusive collections for both iPhone and Android. they have’Alcantara and MagSafe iPhone Case’ perfect for our sisters. We at HK Basics, believe that creating amazing cases for your phone is not enough as we reckon that your phone case also reflects your personality. This Case has shockproof edges and a camera bumper that makes this a perfect case.

Ivory-Clove 9 to 9 Backpack From The Daily Objects