Raksha Bandhan 2023: Check Auspicious Timings, History And Significance

This year Raksha Bandhan, also called Rakhi or Rakhi Purnima, falls on August 30 and 31. This auspicious day falls on Shravana Purnima, according to the Hindu calendar, every year. According to the astrologer and specialist Hitendra Kumar Sharma, the auspicious day of Rakhi Purnima will be celebrated on two days, from 10:58 am on August 30 to 7:05 am on August 31.

As per Hindu rituals, Bhadra kaal is considered to be the inauspicious time of the day during which Rakhi should not be tied as it is believed that it brings difficulties in a person’s life, and this year it is said to be between 5:30 pm and 8:11 pm on August 30.

Significance and historical reference of Rakhi:

Rakhi is a day when a sister ties a holy thread on their brother’s wrist with a tilak on their forehead while asking for her safety. It is a Hindu festival that is celebrated all over India with love and care. It is believed that when Lord Krishna was injured by a sharp razor weapon, Draupadi bandaged his finger using a cloth from her sari. He accepted the same as his Raksha Sutra and promised to take care of her from all the evils, and keeping his word, he protected her from humiliation and dishonour during the Draupadi cheer haran when the Kauravas tried to shame her. Another incident is also marked when Alexander was defeated by a Hindu king, Purushottam and the wife of Alexander tied a Rakhi on Purushottam’s hand to protect her husband.