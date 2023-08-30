Raksha Bandhan 2023: Choose Rakhi Colour as Per Your Brother's Zodiac Sign

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023: Raksha Bandhan, the joyous celebration of the bond among siblings, is a time-honoured tradition in India. One of the most cherished customs of this festival is tying a rakhi, a colourful thread, to your brother’s wrist. The rakhi signifies the sister’s love and protection for her brother, while the brother promises to guard her throughout life.
To make this ritual even more special, the sisters can choose a rakhi colour that aligns with their brother’s zodiac sign, adding an extra touch of personalisation to the occasion. It shows that sisters value their brothers’ unique qualities and the bond they share, making Raksha Bandhan even more special and meaningful. According to your brother’s zodiac sign, know the colour that suits them.
- Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Aries brothers are known for their fiery and energetic personalities. The colour red symbolises their passion, determination, and courage. Choose a red rakhi to match their vibrant spirit and to remind them of the strong bond you share.
- Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Taureans are said to be of a grounded and practical nature. Green, the colour of growth and stability, suits them well. This rakhi colour can resonate with their appreciation for the simple pleasures of life and their strong sense of loyalty.
- Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Geminis are characterised by their dual natured and sociable demeanour. Yellow represents their cheerful and curious personality. Opt for a yellow rakhi to capture their youthful energy and celebrate the lively conversations you share.
- Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Cancerians are said to be deeply emotional and nurturing individuals. White, a colour associated with purity and comfort, aligns with their caring nature. Choose a white rakhi to convey the purity of your relationship and the protection you offer.
- Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Leos are known for their regal and charismatic presence. Gold symbolizes their leadership and confidence. A gold colour rakhi may resonate with their majestic aura and remind them of their importance in your life.
- Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Virgos are expected to be detail-oriented and analytical, often seeking perfection in everything they do. Blue, a colour of calmness and clarity, complements their methodical approach. Select a blue rakhi to honour their thoughtfulness and the harmony you share.
- Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Libras are anticipated for their balanced and harmonious nature. Pink signifies their gentle and affectionate personality. A pink rakhi colour can reflect their appreciation for beauty and their commitment to maintaining equilibrium in relationships.
- Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Scorpios are said to be intense and passionate individuals. Maroon, a colour of depth and mystery, resonates with their enigmatic qualities. Choose a maroon rakhi to acknowledge their profound emotions and the unbreakable bond you share.
- Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Individuals with the zodiac sign Sagittarius are predicted to be adventurous and optimistic by nature. Purple represents their creativity and expansive thinking. A purple colour rakhi may celebrate their free spirit and remind them of the exciting journeys you’ve embarked upon together.
- Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Capricorns are known for their disciplined and practical individuals. Brown, a colour of stability and reliability, suits them well. Select a brown rakhi to honour their steadfast support and the enduring relationship you share.
- Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
These individuals are anticipated for their innovative and unconventional thinking. Silver symbolizes their futuristic outlook and uniqueness. A silver colour rakhi may resonate with their individuality and the distinct bond you’ve forged.
- Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Pisceans are said to be sensitive and compassionate individuals. Sea green represents their dreamy and intuitive nature. Choose a sea-green rakhi to acknowledge their deep emotions and the spiritual connection you have.