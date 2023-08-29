Raksha Bandhan 2023: Convey Love To Your Siblings With These Heartfelt Messages

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important festivals celebrated in India. The festival is special for all the brothers and sisters in the country. Every year, sisters tie rakhi to their brothers; and in exchange, brothers vow to protect them throughout their lives. This year, Rakshabandhan will be celebrated with love and enthusiasm on August 30 and 31.

It is celebrated on the full moon in the month of Shravan. As the festival is all about bonding and love, it is important to send customised messages to your siblings on this special day. Let’s look at some of the most adorable messages that can be sent on Rakshabandhan:

We remember that childhood of ours, the fights and quarrels, and later making peace with each other. I guess this is the true love of a brother and sister. I hope to fight with you always. Happy Rakshabandhan, sister!

It is a promise from your brother that he will always protect you and love you. But just accept the fact that mom loved me more. Happy Rakhi!

The best thing about having a sister in life is to have a forever best friend. I feel very lucky to have you. Happy Rakshabandhan.

To have an affectionate relationship with a sibling is not just to have a friend or confidante; it feels like having a life companion.

The holy thread you tie to my wrist will strengthen our bond and fill my heart with more love for you. I’ve always got your back, sister.

Dear sister, I will always tease you the most because I love you the most. Being around you is always fun, and there is never a dull moment with you. Happy Rakshabandhan and one thing I never told you is that I may search the world over, but there could not be a better sister than you. You are a gem in my life. I love you so much, and I promise to protect you from every evil eye.