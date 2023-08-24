Raksha Bandhan 2023: Do's And Don'ts For Brothers During Rakhi Ritual

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 and 31, 2023. The festival which celebrates the bond between siblings encapsulates the profound connection between brothers and sisters. On the day of Rakhi, sisters tie a thread of love on the wrists of their brothers, symbolising their love and trust. They, in return, pledge to shield and support their sisters through life’s innumerable challenges.

One of the most revered traditions, the festival has been celebrated since ancient times. While indulging in gourmet foods and exchanging gift items with each other, there are some do’s and don’ts that both brothers should keep in mind:

What Brothers Should Do and What They Should Not

On this auspicious day, brothers are advised not to disrespect their sisters. Well, not only their sisters, they should not indulge in disputes with anyone and abstain from abusing on this day.

Brothers are advised to present gifts to their sisters and not let them go empty-handed. It is believed that not presenting a gift to your sister on the day makes the goddess Lakshmi angry.

Since Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day which is considered holy in terms of charity and hence, donations should be made. Helping the needy on this day will help brothers earn a good fortune.

Brothers should ensure not to give any sharp objects as gifts to their sisters. It is considered inauspicious.

Brothers should make sure that they get their Rakhi tied on their right wrist.

While performing the ritual, it is important for the brothers to make sure that they are not facing the south direction. Rather, they should be facing the east or north direction when your sister is tying Rakhi on your brother’s twist.