Raksha Bandhan 2023: Gifting These Unique Rakhis Can Bring Good Fortune To Your Brothers

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated over two days, August 30 and August 31. The festival is considered auspicious, as sisters tie rakhis on their brother’s wrists. Brothers vow to protect their sisters throughout their lives. They pamper each other with gifts and celebrate it with their families. There are many rakhis available in the market ahead of this festival. They come in different shapes and designs.

Nowadays, people are buying rakhis, referring to the astrology of their brothers. It is believed that tying particular rakhis can bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to their brothers’ lives. Let’s look at some unique rakhis in the market that are considered auspicious.

Rudraksh Rakhi: Nowadays, Rudraksh Rakhi is getting quite popular in the market. Rudraksha is considered a part of Lord Shiva. It is believed that it was formed from the tears of the deity. There are many different types of Rudrakhs available in the market – one-faced, two-faced, three-faced, etc. It is believed that by wearing rudraksha, a person’s defects and diseases go away. Giving a rudraksha rakhi to brothers can help maintain good health.