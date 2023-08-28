Raksha Bandhan 2023: Last Minute Gifting Ideas For Your Amazing Sibling

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi is one of the most awaited festivals of the year and it is literally knocking on the door. Siblings and cousins long for this day for months and prep for it in the best way possible. However, more than often we do miss out on planning things out well even though we do have our heart into the matter and that could be because of the exhaustive schedule that most people are tied up in.

However, in case you have missed out on buying the perfect gift for your sibling then you have nothing to worry about because we have got your back. Check out these amazing gift ideas-

Promate XWatch S19

Gift her a Promate XWatch S19, a blend of style and function. With fitness tracking, health monitoring, and 100+ sports modes, it’s a holistic companion. The 1.95" TFT display offers 100+ cloud-based watch faces to match her style. Real-time heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, along with 10-12 days battery life, make it exceptional. Available in Black and Military Green, this watch is ready for any adventure.

Sip Wellness!

The Vita Extract Slow Juicer from Bosch is a great option if your sibling is health-conscious and enjoys nourishing their body. The Bosch Slow Juicer is a perfect addition to their kitchen arsenal. This innovative juicer preserves the natural flavours and nutrients of fruits and vegetables, allowing them to create delicious and nutritious juices with ease. It’s a gift that reflects your concern for their well-being while adding a touch of modern sophistication to their kitchen.

D’YAVOL VODKA

As the first of its offerings D’YAVOL Vodka brings to its perfectly flawed consumers, an ultra-premium black pearl-filtered Vodka that is sure to be the drink of choice of discerning consumers who have a taste for exclusivity.

An exceptional blend of tradition and excellence, D’YAVOL Vodka is crafted in Poland from 100% winter wheat grown on a single estate. The result is a smooth and well-balanced spirit with a unique flavour that sets it apart from other vodkas. The brand goes beyond the standard charcoal filtration process by using black pearls to refine the liquid, resulting in an unmatched smoothness. The entire grain-to-glass production cycle is tailored to ensure the utmost purity of the final product.

Bed Cover From Izzhar

The Izzhaar team understands the significance of this celebration and has curated an exquisite range of gifting pieces with attention to craftsmanship. Gorgeous flower arrangements in linen, Izzhaar bejewelled your bedroom with its luxurious bed cover collection. Crafted with intricate and unique embroidery, Izzhaar’s cushion covers exude opulence.

Bumblee Bee Rakhi

The Bumble Bee Rakhi promises to double the joy of the festivity. Perfect for kids, this rakhi is a beautiful blend of colours and textures, crafted to captivate hearts.

Sahodara Rakhi

Adorned with an eye-catching semi-precious white stone at its centre on an exquisite blend of red and yellow threads, the Sahodara Rakhi honours the rich cultural heritage of India. The blend of vintage pearls, the captivating pink brass stone, and the intricate golden cable chain harmoniously come together, creating Urjit Rakhi & Lumba oozes nostalgia, opulence and grace.

Cookie Hamper From Sunfeast